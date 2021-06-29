Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market With COVID-19 Impact & Analysis Through 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum alloy wheel market is poised to grow by USD 3.

The aluminum alloy wheel market is poised to grow by USD 3.41 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the aluminum alloy wheel market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the adoption of new or improved emission standards, the increased benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials, and the growing demand for lightweight vehicles.

The aluminum alloy wheel market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the emergence of 3D-printed wheels of titanium as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The aluminum alloy wheel market covers the following areas:

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market SizingAluminum Alloy Wheel Market ForecastAluminum Alloy Wheel Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned

Accuride Corp.

BORBET GmbH

CITIC Ltd.

CMS Jant ve Makina San . AS

. AS Enkei Corp.

Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Iochpe-Maxion SA

RONAL AG

Superior Industries International Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

