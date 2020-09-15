Altvia Wins Silver Stevie® Fintech Award

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altvia was named winner of a Silver Stevie ® Award in the FinTech category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards ®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year.

Kevin Kelly, CEO of Altvia, states, "We are honored to receive this year's Silver Stevie® Award in FinTech. Our current and future clients drive our vision and strategy - to build out the industry's best investor and deal management software platform."

One judge commented, "Altvia has combined innovative, future-focused technology with proven processes to fundamentally improve the communication and relationship between General Partners, Limited Partners, and Portfolio Companies."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

Altvia is a market-leading provider for CRM and investor and deal management systems specifically built for Private Capital Market firms. Founded in 2006, Altvia has hundreds of world-class clients and supports over 40,000 LP investors. The company's mobile-optimized platform (AIM, ShareSecure, Correspond, and Answers) is transforming the way GPs deliver continuous value, real-time decision support, and secure communications to their valued constituents. Marquee firms across multiple verticals including IVP, Livingbridge, Littlejohn & Co, Tailwater Capital, and RCP Advisors trust Altvia to optimize operational functions and enable critically important communications. Learn more at www.altvia.com.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about The Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

