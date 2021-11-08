Altus Group To Host Investor Day On December 9, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus" or "the Company") (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it...

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus" or "the Company") (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, December 9, 2021 in New York City. Altus' CEO Mike Gordon and CFO Angelo Bartolini, along with other members of the executive team, will provide an update on the strategic direction of the Company with insights into specific business areas and the opportunities ahead, followed by a question and answer session. The event will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude before noon.

"We have made significant progress against our strategic initiatives during the year as we continue to position Altus to be a world leading information services provider for the management of performance and risk of commercial real estate assets," said Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Altus. "We have a truly unique position in the global CRE value chain with mission-critical solutions that align with our customers' evolving needs. With our focus on transformative innovation, we look forward to sharing our plans for the evolution of Altus that will create value for our industry and all our stakeholders."

The in-person meeting will be open to shareholders, institutional investors, research analysts and press. A livestream of the event will also be made available for online participants who pre-register and who will have the opportunity to submit their questions online.

To register for the live event, please visit: https://info.altusgroup.com/investor-day-2021-registration/. Kindly register before November 30, 2021.

An archive of the webcast of the event will be made available on Altus' website under the Investor Relations section within 48 hours. Virtual participants are encouraged to register for the live event in advance.

Please note that all in-person attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Due to capacity constraints, in-person attendees will be confirmed via email prior to the event. With the health and safety of our community and attendees as our top priority, event details are subject to change based on CDC, New York City and venue guidelines.

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,600 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world's largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

