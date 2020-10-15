Altrix Medical, LLC Awarded Phase II Funding From The National Science Foundation

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrix Medical, LLC has been awarded nearly $1 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to continue research and development (R&D) on a miniaturized automated external defibrillator (AED).

This Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 2 cooperative agreement funds the continued development of an integrated smartphone AED with the end goal of creating a product smaller than any AED available today. The research advances knowledge in novel methods of miniaturization that will save lives by making AEDs easier to carry. By integrating with smartphone technologies, Altrix Medical is changing the first response paradigm by turning AEDs into personal devices, as opposed to shared public appliances. By adding AEDs into the Internet of things (IOT), Altrix Medical is creating methods and data sources to aid in first response, data access, data analysis and health monitoring.

"NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering," said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. "With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs."

"This device disrupts the current AED paradigm, moving from shared AEDs on a wall to personal electronic devices and vastly increasing their availability in an emergency," said Matthew Shaker, Founder of Altrix Medical. "This new generation of AED has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives and we are grateful to NSF for helping to drive our development forward."

About Altrix Medical, LLC: Altrix Medical LLC was founded in May 2013 with the singular goal of leveraging innovative technologies and imaginative ideas to prevent and cure disease. Altrix Medical develops online applications and medical equipment with the goal of improving the quality of people's lives

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs : America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

