Altria To Host Webcast Of 2021 First-Quarter Results

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (MO) - Get Report will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2021 first-quarter business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria's CEO, and Sal Mancuso, Altria's CFO, will discuss the Company's 2021 first-quarter business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.

