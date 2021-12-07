Altria Once Again Achieved A Double 'A' Rating In Climate And Water Protection

Altria Group, Inc. ("Altria") (NYSE:MO) today announces that it has been recognized for a second consecutive year with a double 'A' rating for tackling climate change and protecting water security by CDP, a non-profit that runs a global disclosure system...

Altria Group, Inc. ("Altria") (MO) - Get Altria Group Inc Report today announces that it has been recognized for a second consecutive year with a double 'A' rating for tackling climate change and protecting water security by CDP, a non-profit that runs a global disclosure system on managing environmental impact. CDP's A List distinguishes companies for leadership on transparency and action on key environmental issues.

"We are committed to conserving the natural resources on which our businesses and communities rely," said Jennifer Hunter, Senior Vice President, Corporate Citizenship. "As the latest science makes clear, the global community needs to quickly increase the ambition and progress of environmental targets, build climate resilient businesses and prepare for the net zero economy. Altria is committed to doing our part."

In 2020, Altria announced its long-term 2030 targets from a 2017 baseline to:

Reduce absolute Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions by 55%

Reduce absolute Scope 3 emissions by 18%

Achieve 100% renewable electricity

Reduce waste sent to landfill by 25%

Achieve 100% water neutrality each year

Altria has made a strong commitment to reducing its environmental impact, both in aligning operational and value chain business practices with science-based methodology to limit the damaging impacts of climate change and in reducing the environmental impact of using its companies' products.

Aligned with Altria's disclosure on climate-related risks and opportunities in CDP Climate Change, this year, Altria also published its first standalone Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ( TCFD) report. The TCFD was formed by the Financial Stability Board in 2015 to help companies provide decision-useful information about their climate-related risks and opportunities to investors. Altria is proud to be the first U.S tobacco company to join more than 2,700 supporters of the TCFD.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don't disclose or provided insufficient information are marked with an F.

For more information about the CDP, please visit http://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

Altria's Profile

Altria has a leading portfolio of tobacco products for U.S. tobacco consumers age 21+. Altria's Vision by 2030 is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future (Vision). Altria is Moving Beyond Smoking™, leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices - believing it is a substantial opportunity for adult tobacco consumers, Altria's businesses and society.

Altria's wholly owned subsidiaries include the most profitable tobacco companies in their categories: Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC) and John Middleton Co. (Middleton). Altria's smoke-free portfolio includes Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), the maker of on! oral nicotine pouches, exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS Tobacco Heating System® and Marlboro HeatSticks®, and an equity investment in JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL).

Altria also owns equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), the world's largest brewer, and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos), a leading Canadian cannabinoid company.

The brand portfolios of Altria's tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!®. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.

Learn more about Altria at www.altria.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005786/en/