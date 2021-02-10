Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2021 Dividend

BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter 2021 dividend is the thirty-sixth consecutive dividend in the Company's history. The dividend will be paid on April 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2021. Future declarations of quarterly cash dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors and to the Board's continuing determination that the declaration of dividends is in the best interests of Altra's shareholders and is in compliance with all laws and agreements of Altra applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends. Future dividends may be further adjusted at the Board's discretion based on market conditions and capital availability.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has approximately 9,400 employees and 48 production facilities in 16 countries around the world.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, achievements or events. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," "could," "designed", "should be," and other similar expressions that denote expectations of future or conditional events rather than statements of fact. Forward-looking statements also may relate to strategies, plans and objectives for, and potential results of, future operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity, and are based upon financial data, market assumptions and management's current business plans and beliefs or current estimates of future results or trends available only as of the time the statements are made, which may become out of date or incomplete. Forward looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could differ significantly from our expectations. These statements include, but may not be limited to, the payment and maintenance of a quarterly dividend.

In addition to the risks and uncertainties noted in this release, there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the statements made. These include: (1) competitive pressures, (2) changes in political and economic conditions in the United States and abroad and the cyclical nature of our markets, (3) loss of distributors, (4) the ability to develop new products and respond to customer needs, (5) risks associated with international operations, including currency risks, and the effects of tariffs and other trade actions taken by the United States and other countries, (6) accuracy of estimated forecasts of OEM customers and the impact of the current global economic environment on our customers, (7) risks associated with a disruption to our supply chain, (8) fluctuations in the costs of raw materials used in our products, (9) product liability claims, (10) work stoppages and other labor issues, (11) changes in employment, environmental, tax and other laws and changes in the enforcement of laws, (12) loss of key management and other personnel, (13) risks associated with compliance with environmental laws, (14) the ability to successfully execute, manage and integrate key acquisitions and mergers, (15) failure to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, (16) risks associated with impairment of goodwill or intangibles assets, (17) failure of operating equipment or information technology infrastructure, (18) risks associated with our debt leverage, (19) risks associated with restrictions contained in the agreements governing the Notes and the Altra Credit Facilities, (20) risks associated with compliance with tax laws, (21) risks associated with the global recession and volatility and disruption in the global financial markets, (22) risks associated with implementation of our ERP system, (23) risks associated with the Svendborg, Stromag, and A&S acquisitions and integration and other acquisitions, (24) risks associated with certain minimum purchase agreements we have with suppliers, (25) risks related to our relationships with strategic partners, (26) our ability to offset increased commodity and labor costs with increased prices, (27) risks associated with our exposure to variable interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (28) risks associated with interest rate swap contracts, (29) risks associated with our exposure to renewable energy markets, (30) risks related to regulations regarding conflict minerals, (31) risks related to restructuring and plant consolidations, (32) risks related to our acquisition of A&S, including (a) the possibility that we may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the proposed transaction within the expected time-frames or at all and to successfully integrate A&S, (b) expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results, (c) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintain relationships with employees, customers, clients or suppliers) being greater than expected following the transaction, (d) our ability to retain key executives and employees, (e) slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the markets in which the A&S businesses participate specifically, (f) lower than expected investments and capital expenditures in equipment that utilizes components produced by us or A&S, (g) lower than expected demand for our or A&S's repair and replacement businesses, (h) our ability to successfully integrate the merged assets and the associated technology and achieve operational efficiencies, (i) the integration of A&S being more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, (j) the inability to undertake certain corporate actions that otherwise could be advantageous to comply with certain tax covenants, (k) potential unknown liabilities and unforeseen expenses related to the acquisition and (l) the impact on our internal controls and compliance with the regulatory requirements under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, (33) the risk associated with the UK vote to leave the European Union, (34) Altra's ability to achieve the efficiencies, savings and other benefits anticipated from its cost reduction, margin improvement, restructuring, plant consolidation and other business optimization initiatives, (35) the risks associated with transitioning from LIBOR to a replacement alternative reference rate, and (36) other risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Except as required by applicable law, Altra does not intend to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. AIMC-G

Contacts: Christian Storch Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 781-917-0541 Email: christian.storch@altramotion.com