Alto Ingredients To Present At The 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) , a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management expects to participate in the 12 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 16, 2021.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.altoingredients.com.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conferences, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO), formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media Contact:

Bryon McGregor, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2768, mediarelations@altoingredients.com

Company IR Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com