Altius Renewable Royalties Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Brian Dalton, Chief Executive Officer, Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. ("ARR" or the "Company") (TSX: ARR), and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

ARR is a recently formed renewable energy company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The Company combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition. www.arr.energy

Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

