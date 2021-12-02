Altitude Is More Than Just An Energy Option

From Digestion to Immunity, the Multifunctional Tonic Represents a Balm for the Body and Clarity for the Mind

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The folks at Altitude are well aware of the bad rap that the energy drink industry has developed over the years. That's why the health food brand has focused on creating a drink that doesn't just boost one's energy. It enhances overall bodily health in multiple ways.

Energy drinks are infamous for leading to jumpy behavior, jittery hands, and terrifying energy crashes. These all stem from their reckless overuse of stimulants such as caffeine and synthetic taurine.

That's where Altitude is rewriting the energy-drink script. The multifunctional tonic has been a popular beverage in Europe and Canada for years now, and it recently entered the U.S. marketplace as an innovative new option for energy-hungry Americans.

But the team behind the label has gone to great pains to stress the fact that their superpowered beverage is more than just another energy drink option. Company co-founder Ali Asghari speaks to the drink's additional benefits as a digestive, anti-inflammatory, and immunity-boosting agent.

"Altitude is an ideal option when you crave a drink to pair with your meal to aid with your digestion," Asghari details, "When you seek a tasty tonic to boost your immune system, Altitude can get the job done. When you need an anti-hangover-cure to enjoy the company, our drink is designed to create those results."

Asghari also speaks to the drink's capabilities as a mental health agent, stating that Altitude is a great way to elevate your mood and feel well. "When you need to stay alert and enhance your mental clarity and focus," Asghari explains, "Altitude is the answer. It has no crash, just clarity. Altitude provides a burst of energy without the crash."

Altitude is able to provide these benefits through its use of a variety of natural ingredients. For example, it includes natural stimulants like Kola nut extract, digestive benefits from cardamom, and immunity-boosting acerola and chokeberry.

These ingredients and many others combine in perfect harmony to create a 100% natural drink with no artificial taste and an abundance of powerful health benefits. From energy to digestion, mental health to the immune system, Altitude is more than just an energy option. In the words of the brand, it's "a drink that punctuates your day."

About Altitude: Altitude is an organic energy tonic owned and produced by the Austrian/Italian company PilotsFriend. The brand has operations in Europe and Canada and recently entered the U.S. marketplace under the direction of Ali Asghari, co-founder and president of the brand's Canadian wing PilotsFriend West. Originally created to help keep jet pilots awake at the controls, the drink has become a popular source of energy for professionals across the globe. Its quality ingredients work together to offer an organic, natural, long-lasting, crash-free way to achieve peak performance in any and all circumstances. Learn more about Altitude at pilotsfriend.ca .

Please direct inquiries to: Clint Maffioli (954) 634-7598 325114@email4pr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altitude-is-more-than-just-an-energy-option-301436045.html

SOURCE Altitude