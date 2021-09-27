HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Houston organizations have joined forces to support diversity in the service technician industry by offering free career and technical education training that is coupled with a paid internship and an offer of full-time employment at Hobart Service after successful completion of the program. Program participants receive a scholarship to attend Altierus Career College's Houston campus as well as on-the-job experience from Hobart Service, a nationwide leader in the industry. Houston Area Urban League is a sponsor of the initiative.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hobart Service and the Houston Area Urban League to encourage communities of color to become educated and trained in a high-demand field that can lead to a fulfilling career in this ever-expanding industry," said Leigh Ann Arnold, community engagement director at Altierus. "Together we are offering opportunities that provide pathways to career success and family-sustaining incomes."

Fellowship recipients will enroll in the Altierus HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) technician or refrigeration program that is designed to be completed in nine months. During that time, students will participate in a paid internship at Hobart Service, where they will perform preventative maintenance, site surveys, installations and modifications with guidance from Hobart technicians. Program applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and be able to physically perform the job.

"Hobart Service is committed to building a diverse workforce in Houston and across all our locations," said Garrett Mitchell, human resource generalist with Hobart Service. "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Altierus and the Houston Area Urban League on this important initiative that will provide access and opportunity to individuals throughout the local area."

Hobart Service is a leading nationwide provider of food equipment service with more than 100 branches and 1,500 service technicians in the U.S. and Canada.

"We applaud Altierus and Hobart for developing this partnership, which has the potential to change the lives of these individuals," said Rommell Williams, program manager for workforce development at the Houston Area Urban League.

Altierus Career College offers diploma and degree programs in the skilled trades and healthcare through innovative learning technology, hands-on training, one-on-one support, and job placement in the industry. It also offers wraparound services such as emergency grants and laptops to support students while they pursue their education.

About AltierusGuided by nonprofit values, Altierus Career College holistically prepares students to forge new career paths. Its all-inclusive approach includes technology-enabled coursework that meets the current needs of employers, hands-on training in real-world environments, integrated professional skills development, and comprehensive support throughout the student journey. Current locations include Houston, Texas; Tampa, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia. Altierus is part of ECMC Education, a nonprofit career and technical education provider that delivers holistic educational experiences that improve student outcomes. For more information, visit www.altierus.edu.

About Hobart ServiceHobart is an ITW Food Equipment Group brand. For more than a century, they have been providing premium food equipment and service that foodservice professionals can trust to work hard and deliver quality, consistent results day in and day out. With more than 125 locations and 1,500 factory-trained service technicians across the U.S. and Canada, Hobart Service is the OEM and service provider for Hobart and the entire line of ITW Food Equipment Groups brands, including Traulsen, Baxter, Wolf and Stero. All Hobart Service technicians are factory-trained to provide its customers with the most knowledgeable technicians in the industry. Learn more at www.hobartservice.com.

About Houston Area Urban LeagueThe Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) is a United Way agency affiliated with the National Urban League whose mission is to help Black people and other marginalized communities secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. HAUL has a long and distinguished record as an agency that offers tangible, lasting benefits to all members of the community without regard to age, sex, race, physical limitations or ethnic background. Learn more at www.haul.org.

