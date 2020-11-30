Altice USA To Participate In Upcoming UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO will participate in the upcoming UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:20am EST. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1402429&tp_key=d5ec8926bf.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (ATUS) - Get Report is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

