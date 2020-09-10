Altice USA To Participate In Upcoming Goldman Sachs Conference

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO will participate in the upcoming 29 th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, which will be held virtually.

Altice USA (ATUS) - Get Report today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO will participate in the upcoming 29 th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, which will be held virtually.

The Goldman Sachs presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:25pm EDT. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: link.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (ATUS) - Get Report is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 4.9 million Residential and Business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005847/en/