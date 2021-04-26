Altice USA Introduces The Next Evolution In WiFi With Launch Of Smart WiFi 6

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded broadband services, today announces the launch of Smart WiFi 6, the latest evolution to Altice USA's advanced connectivity portfolio.

Altice USA (ATUS) - Get Report, the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded broadband services, today announces the launch of Smart WiFi 6, the latest evolution to Altice USA's advanced connectivity portfolio. Optimized for Optimum and Suddenlink's fiber-rich network, Smart WiFi 6 delivers a supercharged WiFi experience with faster speeds and greater coverage than ever before.

Built to support the increasing data usage of consumers and the growing number of connected devices in the home, Smart WiFi 6 is primed for today's virtual world, handling greater network capacity and more quickly and efficiently passing data through to devices for an overall improved WiFi experience. Key benefits of Smart WiFi 6 include:

3x Faster Speeds:Smart WiFi 6 delivers WiFi speeds that are up to 3x faster than the previous WiFi technology.

Better Performance:With more seamless transmission between the router and devices plus the ability to power more devices at once, consumers experience a more reliable connection throughout the home even in busy households and congested areas.

Expanded Range:Providing greater coverage for multiple devices in use at once.

Enhanced Streaming:Consumers can enjoy faster upload and download speeds on their devices with less lag and quicker response times for more seamless streaming, video chatting, gaming, and more.

Longer Battery Life:Smart WiFi 6 is compatible with the latest devices to reduce unnecessary data activity and prolong battery life.

"With consumers today relying on in-home WiFi more than ever before, we are thrilled to introduce Smart WiFi 6, our most powerful connectivity experience yet, developed to deliver the faster speeds, greater coverage, and a more reliable WiFi experience that consumers demand," said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA's President of Telecommunications and Chief Operating Officer. "With Smart WiFi 6, consumers can experience faster WiFi speeds and a clear improvement in WiFi performance for even the most data-heavy activities across more devices throughout the home."

Smart WiFi 6 is powered by the company's next generation WiFi 6 gateways. It works seamlessly across a variety of different environments and home layouts while maintaining exceptional network efficiency and reliability even in busy households. Intelligent band steering provides the best possible connection for devices no matter where the device is in the home, and faster speeds enable quicker downloads, improve the clarity of video calls, enable a better low-latency online gaming experience, and support simultaneous streaming of 4K programming.

In addition to Smart WiFi 6, Altice USA continues to invest in its network and technology to meet and exceed the growing data needs of consumers. The company continues to increase broadband speeds across its footprint, now offering 1 Gig broadband service to 92 percent of homes it serves and continues to deploy fiber to the home in many areas of its footprint to enable symmetrical broadband service.

Smart WiFi 6 is currently available to new Optimum and Suddenlink 1 Gig broadband customers. In select areas, Smart WiFi 6 will also be available with the highest speed tier offered where 1 Gig service is not currently available.

For more information on Smart WiFi 6, click here for Optimum and click here for Suddenlink.

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005450/en/