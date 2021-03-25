Altia Technology Powers Development Of Cluster HMI In All-New 2021 Ford F-150

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altia, an international leader in GUI design and development tools, today announced its proprietary design automation technology has enabled production of the high-volume 4.2-inch and 8-inch digital productivity screens in the completely redesigned Ford F-150™ pickup trucks for 2021. Altia software allowed Ford Motor Company's Tier 1 suppliers to accelerate a high-end graphics solution for the cluster's microprocessor targets, meeting critical production requirements while upgrading the driver environment in the best-selling pickup truck in the United States.

Altia Design, the company's rich UI design, simulation and model integration environment, has been employed in the design and development of cluster solutions for more than 10 million Ford Motor Company vehicles to date. For the 2021 F-150 pickup truck, Ford Motor Company's Tier 1 suppliers autogenerated high-quality, production-ready graphics code using DeepScreen code generator. The suppliers also utilized Altia professional services to implement the proprietary technology that yielded the finalized cluster solution.

"Altia is extremely pleased to have assisted Ford Motor Company and their Tier 1s in the cluster redesign of the F-150. The capability of the Altia framework to drive a complex array of design demands makes it an excellent choice for this application," noted Mike Juran, Altia chief executive officer. "Ford Motor Company was one of the first global automotive OEMs to utilize Altia's prototyping technology in the 1990s. The versatility and cost-efficiency of our solution continues to prove itself with the 2021 F-150."

The 4.2-inch and 8-inch digital productivity screens are the most commonly deployed display in the F-150 pickup trucks. The productivity screen supports readouts for trip distance and fuel economy as well as driver assist, safety/security, vehicle controls and much more.

"The evolution of display capability, combined with the changes in vehicle design and autonomy, is changing faster than ever before," commented Juran. "Altia is primed to support the most cutting-edge innovations in new display surfaces, and will continue to partner with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to realize their HMI goals."

About Altia

Altia is a software company that provides graphical user interface design and development tools that can be used from concept to final product code. Our GUI editor, Altia Design, offers development teams the capability to implement a model-based development process for clear communication and accelerated user interface development. Our code generator, Altia DeepScreen, supports a vast range of low- to high-powered processors from a variety of industry-leading silicon providers. Altia generates pure C source code that is optimized to take full advantage of hardware resources. Graphics code generated by Altia is driving millions of displays worldwide - from automotive instrument clusters, HUDs and radios to thermostats, washing machines and healthcare monitors. Our mission is to get thebest automotive, medical and consumer interfaces into production in the shortest time on the lowest- cost hardware.

Altia was founded in 1991. Its customers include automotive OEMs and Tier 1s like Continental Automotive, Denso, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda, Renault, Magneti Marelli, Nippon Seiki, Valeo, Visteon and more - plus leading consumer device manufacturers like Electrolux, Whirlpool, NordicTrack and many others.

