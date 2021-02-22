Alternative Fueling Leader U.S. Gain Leverages AMPLY Power For Electric Vehicle Fleet Charging Solution

APPLETON, Wis., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gain , a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable energy, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with AMPLY Power , a leader in commercial electric vehicle charging. Together, the companies will offer turnkey, cost-effective charging solutions for the growing number of electrified fleets throughout the United States and Canada.

Rooted in transportation, U.S. Gain has built an extensive portfolio within the renewable natural gas (RNG) industry - with more than 25 development projects, 50 public and private fueling stations, more than 100 independent distribution points and several thermal energy supply agreements. Although RNG offers tremendous value to transportation-related emissions, U.S. Gain is confident that a polyfuel approach will be widely embraced by fleets and therefore, is excited to add electric supply and charging to its suite of Sustainable Energy Solutions SM.

"We look forward to assisting fleets in their transition to any alternative fuel, and with regard to electric, think we can bring value to solve the infrastructure dilemma faced by so many," commented Jon Summersett, director of product management at U.S. Gain. "Figuring out where and when to charge can be complex and feel overwhelming, but with the combined expertise of AMPLY Power and U.S. Gain, the process will be efficient, affordable and seamless. AMPLY Power is tenured in commercial fleet charging and electrical energy consumption while we bring knowledge specific to electric supply and credit generation. Further, U.S. Gain can assist fleets with other alternative fueling supply and infrastructure needs - spanning from natural gas, electric, hydrogen, propane, biodiesel and renewable diesel."

AMPLY Power is focused on transforming commercial fleet infrastructure by removing the challenges, surprises and the learning curve that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. Their expertise removes the risk of time-of-use and demand-charge driven pricing variances, while offering real-time energy-flow management technology to keep fleets charged at the best cost. Together, U.S. Gain and AMPLY Power will enable commercial fleets to benefit from predictable, affordable energy charges.

"AMPLY's Charging-as-a-Service solutions, incorporating our patent-pending Charge Management System, deliver a cost-efficient and reliable downstream fueling service for electric fleets," said Vic Shao, Founder and CEO of AMPLY Power. "We are excited to extend this offering through U.S. Gain's upstream and renewable energy experience so that their customers can become polyfuel consumers-our combined expertise delivering a simplified migration to zero-emission fleets."

Additionally, further value can be derived from electric charging through credit generation. U.S. Gain has been generating and monetizing credits under California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) since the program's inception. They have done this for nearly all eligible fuel types including renewable natural gas, renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and propane. Their large volume of transactions, relationships with regulated parties seeking credits and experience with Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) maximizes credit values for their fueling and charging customers.

"While our primary business is rooted in natural gas, at U.S. Gain, we believe in the value proposition a polyfuel future offers and are crafting a portfolio of sustainable energy solutions to reflect that," said Mike Koel, president of U.S. Gain. "A partnership with AMPLY Power is the most appropriate next step in our expansion, satisfying the growing need for efficient commercial charging solutions. We're excited to bring our expertise of electricity supply and credit generation to the table, strengthening the economic value proposition for fleets."

As transit agencies, schools, refuse companies, municipalities, shippers and carriers adopt polyfuel strategies inclusive of electrification, U.S. Gain and AMPLY Power offer the best path to environmental and economic success.

About U.S. GainU.S. Gain is a leader in development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy. Over the past 10 years we've diversified throughout the renewable natural gas supply chain, becoming vertically integrated to provide the cleanest fuel and energy at the best value. We're developing renewable natural gas at farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants to reduce emissions for sustainably driven organizations. Further, we continue to build out a platform of alternative fuel solutions that enable the polyfuel future fleets demand. Backed by the strength and size of U.S. Venture, Inc., a leading provider of transportation products and insight driving the world forward, we are committed to finding a better way to succeed, by offering unrivaled expertise, tenacity and character in all we do. To learn more, visit www.usgain.com.

About AMPLY PowerFleet charging, Simplified. AMPLY Power provides Charging-as-a-Service to de-risk and accelerates the adoption of electric buses, trucks, and passenger vehicles by public and private fleets through its simple price-per-mile-driven model. AMPLY Power provides a fully managed charging solution that enables municipal and commercial fleets to deploy electric vehicles confidently and without hassles. AMPLY Power handles all aspects of charging operations on behalf of fleet owners, and AMPLY Power's charging systems are optimized for the lowest electricity costs.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-fueling-leader-us-gain-leverages-amply-power-for-electric-vehicle-fleet-charging-solution-301232577.html

SOURCE U.S. Gain