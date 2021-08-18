Alternative Financing Company Yes Lender Named One Of Greater Philadelphia's Fastest-Growing

Exciting news for the fintech firm that signals the rapid and welcome growth of accessible small business lending.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Business Journal announced its 2021 Soaring 76, a list of the 76 fastest-growing privately held and publicly traded companies in the greater Philadelphia area. Among them is Yes Lender, a data-driven finance company that provides working capital to small businesses and is disrupting the space with its accessibility and speed.

To make the list, companies must be independently owned, have generated at least $750,000 in revenue in 2018, at least $2 million in 2020, and have sustained growth each year from 2018 to 2020.

How Yes Lender is Changing the Post-Pandemic Financing Space

Yes Lender is making capital more accessible for small businesses looking to jumpstart and maintain their growth. They offer flexible financing options that are easier to navigate than traditional banks and provide funds in days. The company is poised for even greater growth after the recent acquisition of Edge Funder, a fintech startup using AI-based risk assessment tools . Yes Lender has hinted at major upcoming changes, including a rebrand and a new automated funding platform to be announced soon.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Kobi Ben Meir at 3154507672, 316910@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-financing-company-yes-lender-named-one-of-greater-philadelphias-fastest-growing-301357971.html

SOURCE Yes Lender