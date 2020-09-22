Altair Accelerates Use Of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Oracle announced the expansion of its partnership with Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in data analytics, product development, and high-performance computing (HPC). As part of the multi-year agreement, Altair will enable many of its internal workloads and commercial software-as-a-service (SaaS) to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including its portfolio of high-performance engineering simulation and analytics products.

Altair's 11,000 customers worldwide, including manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, high technology, life sciences, and financial services companies, can launch Altair products on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help speed and improve product design at lower costs. Only Oracle provides the industry's first bare-metal HPC infrastructure with the lowest latency RDMA networking. Oracle Cloud's HPC solutions deliver price-performance that is comparable to on-premises infrastructure, which enables Altair to lift-and-shift workloads seamlessly from on-premises to the cloud.

"Our customers are driven to solve the world's toughest and most complex problems and they use our software to do just that; making their products faster, better, and smarter than ever before," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technical officer, Altair. "Oracle Cloud Infrastructure helps us accomplish this because it delivers great price-performance, enabling our customers to easily design innovative sustainable products."

Altair is a pioneer of simulation-driven design. Using engineering simulation early in the design process enables Altair customers to fine tune their designs faster, reducing time to market and saving money on prototype testing, which can be prohibitively expensive. By moving its engineering simulation workloads from a competitive cloud to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's HPC services, Altair has already achieved 20 percent cost savings. Oracle Cloud is especially suited to latency-sensitive applications like Altair Radioss™, Altair AcuSolve™ and Altair OptiStruct™.

"Altair is a leader in simulation software that helps companies design, test, and develop products digitally first to save on production costs," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's focus on price-performance is a perfect match with how Altair helps its customers innovate and bring products to market faster at lower costs. We're excited to partner with Altair to move this industry to the cloud."

Running any large-scale simulation requires large amounts of compute power and capacity. Oracle is uniquely positioned to support Altair with Oracle's industry-first bare-metal compute infrastructure with RDMA cluster networking that provides extremely low latencies - under two microseconds - and 100 Gbps bandwidth to enable large scale HPC migrations to the cloud. In addition, Altair will continue to use Oracle bare-metal GPU technology to deliver Altair ultraFluidX™ and Altair nanoFluidX™, Altair's differentiated computational fluid dynamics (CFD) offerings that run exclusively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure GPUs.

For example, with Altair UltraFluidX, customers can simulate the airflow over a car. Customers can modify the shape of the mirrors to see what impact it has on fuel efficiency and the aerodynamics of the vehicle, which ultimately impact things like braking distance, stability of the car, and wind noise. With Oracle's HPC offerings, customers can look at many different iterations of the problem and analysis without being constrained by on-premises compute resources.

Customers are reinventing how they develop products, measure risk, deliver experiences, and revolutionize their industries using Oracle's HPC solutions. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's HPC services uniquely provide bare-metal compute instances, low latency cluster networks with RDMA, high performance distributed storage solutions, and network traffic isolation to automate and help run jobs seamlessly in the cloud. Oracle Cloud supports the full array of HPC workloads, including CFD, crash, computer-aided design (CAE), electronic design automation (EDA), VFX rendering, reservoir simulations, and AI training/Inference.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of data analytics, product development, and high performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

About OracleThe Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report, please visit us at www.oracle.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altair-accelerates-use-of-oracle-cloud-infrastructure-301135952.html

SOURCE Oracle