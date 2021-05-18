Altabancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Altabancorp Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ALTA

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Altabancorp (ALTA) to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is fair to Altabancorp shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share.

Halper Sadeh encourages Altabancorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Altabancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Altabancorp shareholders; (2) determine whether Glacier is underpaying for Altabancorp; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Altabancorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Altabancorp shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

