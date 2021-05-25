Alta Resources Announces Expansion Of Its Belize City Office, Including An Additional Site And Several New Career Opportunities

BELIZE CITY, Belize, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Resources Corp., a global customer service outsourcing company supporting Fortune 500 companies, continues to drive growth in its Belize City, Belize office.

Alta's Vision is to be an industry leader for global, customer-related outsourcing solutions. Many of Alta's client partners are world-class global brands and strategic expansions such as this one in Belize, help serve the global needs of their respective industries, and consumers.

Opened in 2019, Alta's Belize office initially launched with a 70-person team providing care for a global footwear & fashion brand. Since then, the company is proud of the creation of over 130 new jobs providing brand differentiating customer care.

On the heels of this incredible growth, Alta recently built out an additional floor in their current facility and are in the process of adding a second location which it plans to open later this year.

Additionally, in May, Alta is launching a new program in its Belize facility providing care for a multinational automotive manufacturer. "I continue to be impressed by the enthusiasm and level of talent we have seen from our Belize team. Their passion for care is infectious and steadily convincing our client partners to consider a nearshore solution. In the coming weeks, we will have Director, Management, and Customer Service positions available that we need talented Belizeans to fill," said Dave Quandt, Alta Resources Senior Vice President of Operations.

"Alta Resources is led by our Guiding Principles. It's who we are. Most importantly, it's what we do. At the very top of these principles is Results; Great companies partner with Alta Resources because we deliver defined results, and do so with passion, focus and a sense of urgency. It is because of the results our Belize team has delivered that we are able to be in the wonderful position to create more jobs and provide opportunities for career growth," said Jim Beré, Alta Resources Chairman and CEO.

Interested candidates can learn more about career opportunities and apply online by visiting JoinAlta.com or emailing Recruiting@AltaResources.com.

Alta Resources headquarters and fulfillment center is in Neenah, Wisconsin, and additional locations are in Brea, California, Fort Myers, Florida and Pasig City, Philippines.

Formed in 1995, privately-held Alta Resources is a leading provider of customer-management business-process outsourcing for many of the world's best-known brands in a variety of industries, including retail, consumer-packaged goods, healthcare, entertainment, automotive and sports apparel. With its comprehensive service lines - care, sales, e-commerce, back office and fulfillment - clients can seamlessly integrate their core customer processes through a single partner. Alta Resources helps clients improve and better manage their customer experiences across every touch point, ultimately delivering results that provide sales growth and cost savings. To learn more, visit AltaResources.com.

