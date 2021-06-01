Alta Resources Announces Expansion Into The Newly Constructed GLAS Tower

MANILA, Philippines, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Resources Corp., a global customer service outsourcing company supporting Fortune 500 companies, is expanding into the newly constructed state-of-the-art GLAS Tower building in Metro Manila.

Alta Resources is planning its expansion into the GLAS Tower in Q3 of this year. "We continue to experience growth in our Manila office based on the increasing global needs of our client partners and the strong results of our talented workforce. This expansion is a further investment in our commitment to the Philippines and in support of Alta's Vision to be an industry leader for global, customer-related outsourcing solutions," said Jim Beré, Alta Resources Chairman and CEO.

Alta will be occupying the 11th and 12th floors of the GLAS Tower. Much like the tower itself, the two floors will feature an innovative layout with ample production space, training/coaching rooms, recruitment hub, game room, sleeping areas, café, and even a karaoke room. Essentially, it includes everything necessary to attract, retain and develop current and future Alta employees.

Alta's Manilla office is comprised of a tenured and experienced leadership team and an extremely engaged workforce. "We feel these new floors will reflect our brand and the unique culture that we have fostered over the last 13 years in Manila. We care about our employees and this expansion will not only immerse our people in our brand and company culture, but is also a space designed to help them thrive and one they can be excited to come to work at each and every day," said Koji Eusebio, Alta Resources Vice President of Philippines Operations.

Interested candidates can learn more about career opportunities and apply online by visiting JoinAlta.com or emailing Recruiting@AltaResources.com.

Alta Resources headquarters and fulfillment center is in Neenah, Wisconsin, with additional locations in Brea, California, Fort Myers, Florida and Belize City, Belize.

Formed in 1995, privately-held Alta Resources is a leading provider of customer-management business-process outsourcing for many of the world's best-known brands in a variety of industries, including retail, consumer-packaged goods, healthcare, entertainment, automotive and sports apparel. With its comprehensive service lines - care, sales, e-commerce, back office and fulfillment - clients can seamlessly integrate their core customer processes through a single partner. Alta Resources helps clients improve and better manage their customer experiences across every touch point, ultimately delivering results that provide sales growth and cost savings. To learn more, visit AltaResources.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alta-resources-announces-expansion-into-the-newly-constructed-glas-tower-301303074.html

SOURCE Alta Resources Corp.