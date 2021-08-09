Alta Data Technologies Releases Multi Channel Embedded MIL-STD-1553 Mezzanine Board With Ethernet Connectivity

RIO RANCHO, N.M., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Data Technologies (Alta) announces the release of a mini embedded mezzanine board for MIL-STD-1553 networks: MEZ-E1553™. The MEZ-E1553 product provides 1-2 dual redundant 1553A/B/C channels with an Ethernet backplane interface on a small 3.6x5.6cm PCB. The product is available now for immediate delivery in Dual (BC/BM or mRT/BM) or Full Function (BC/mRT/BM) models.

"We've had several customers ask us to provide the inner workings of our popular, real-time Ethernet-1553 converter, ENET, for their embedded systems, and this resulted in the new MEZ-E1553 product. Customers can quickly integrate this small mezzanine PCB into their system, and utilize the same AltaAPI SDK software as our other products, often without even recompiling their application. For new customers, the Berkley socket layer means the MEZ-E1553 will work with almost any operating system. The MEZ-E1553 compliments our Mini PCI Express embedded cards ( MPCI2-1553) for systems like Com Express," states Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta.

Jake Haddock, CTO of Alta adds, "We offer a design reference card with complete schematics, STEP 3-d files and breck-out cables for bench testing. The customer can connect the MEZDEV-E01 board to their development computer via Ethernet and write their application while designing the hardware. The MEZ-E1553 is ideal for any rugged, custom requirement. The product also includes signal capture (o-scope) capability for troubleshooting 1553 cable issues, and cybersecurity signal modeling."

About Alta Data Technologies

Alta is a rapidly growing company that provides industry leading COTS 1553 and ARINC products with over $150M in sales. Products are offered in high-density channel configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the AltaAPI, AltaView Analyzer and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal software packages. Other products include: PMC, XMC, PCI Express, PCI, PC/104, cPCI, PXI, PXIe, Thunderbolt™, and USB - all backed with a 5-year warranty. Operating system platforms include MS Windows, Linux, VxWorks, Greenhills Software' Integrity, National Instruments' LabVIEW/Windows. Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. For more information, contact Alta at www.altadt.com.

Contact:Alta Data Technologies Harry Wild alta.sales@altadt.com www.altadt.com Tel: 505-994-3111 x1

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alta-data-technologies-releases-multi-channel-embedded-mil-std-1553-mezzanine-board-with-ethernet-connectivity-301351296.html

SOURCE Alta Data Technologies, LLC