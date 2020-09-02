Already Nationwide, T-Mobile Supercharges 5G Speeds For Millions More People In Over 80 New Cities & Towns

5G you can find 0.4% of the time is like a racecar that can't leave your driveway. T-Mobile's 5G is the perfect blend of coverage and speed. After launching nationwide 5G last year, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report today announced that supercharged mid-band 5G is live for millions more people in parts of 81 new cities and towns across the country, delivering peak download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and average speeds of around 300 Mbps … that's 7.5x faster than today's average LTE speeds. With today's announcement, this supercharged 5G experience is live in nearly 90 cities and towns, and the Un-carrier plans to continue lighting up this optimal 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace, reaching thousands more by end of year. And that isn't just big cities, rural and suburban communities across the country will get to enjoy the benefits of this faster 5G experience too.

"T-Mobile has the competition in the rear-view mirror on 5G, and they're only getting farther behind. While the other guys are playing catch-up, we've had nationwide 5G since last year, and we're now adding faster speeds across the country with mid-band 5G," said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "This is our 5G strategy in action. Mid-band is *the* 5G spectrum, and T-Mobile has more of it than anyone. We have nearly twice as much low and mid-band spectrum as AT&T and nearly triple that of Verizon. And that means T-Mobile is the only one capable of making the world's best 5G network a reality."

T-Mobile has the first and largest nationwide 5G network, covering over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles - that's bigger than AT&T and Verizon's 5G networks combined. Now, with its supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), the Un-carrier is building on that nationwide 5G foundation, increasing capacity and boosting speeds for millions of customers. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. T-Mobile's 2.5 GHz 5G delivers blazing fast speeds and expansive coverage with signals that go through walls, windows and trees, unlike 5G networks limited by mmWave spectrum. Each mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G site can cover tens of thousands of times the area that one mmWave site can cover, and can also penetrate obstructions (like walls).

In April following its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile quickly lit up mid-band 5G in Philadelphia and New York City, with Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. launching soon after. The Un-carrier is continuing to move at lightning speed to bring the companies' networks together and deliver faster 5G to people all across the U.S. Engineering teams are on track to light up 1,000 sites per month with 2.5 GHz 5G, and by the end of the year, customers will find mid-band 5G in thousands of cities and towns across the country. And this is only the beginning. T-Mobile is continuing to commit more mid-band spectrum to these 5G sites, which means 2.5 GHz speeds and capacity will continue to improve for customers over the coming months and years.

Mid-band 5G cities and towns:

California Citrus La Puente Los Angeles Paramount San Fernando Willowbrook

District of Columbia Washington D.C.

Florida Azalea Park Holiday Progress Village Westchase

Georgia Atlanta Gainesville Mableton North Atlanta Winder

Illinois Bellwood Calumet City Chicago Chicago Heights Glendale Heights Hanover Park Ingalls Park Northlake

Indiana Merrillville

Maryland Towson

Massachusetts Holbrook Waltham

Michigan Bangor Decatur

Minnesota Maplewood

Missouri Jennings

New Jersey Camden Cliffside Park Fort Lee Hasbrouck Heights North Arlington Palisades Park Paterson Roselle Totowa

New York Copiague East Williston Freeport Garden City Garden City Park Harbor Isle Hempstead Island Park Lindenhurst Long Beach Malverne Park Oaks Middle Island Mineola New York Plainview West Hempstead Williston Park

North Carolina Clemmons Kernersville Pineville Stallings Statesville Winston-Salem

Oregon Aloha Newberg Sherwood

Pennsylvania Braddock Colwyn Darby East Lansdowne Kerrtown Meadville Philadelphia Rankin Yeadon

Texas Dallas Houston Nassau Bay

Virginia Bailey's Crossroads Bull Run Highland Springs Lake Barcroft Newport News Sudley Tysons Corner

Washington Geneva Oak Harbor Snohomish



