Alpine-X Launches Membership-Based 'Alpine-X Club'

New membership-based program reflects the company's focus on community, inclusion, and building resorts that reflect the vision of its founding club members

MCLEAN, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine-X , a Virginia-based development company, today announced the launch of the Alpine-X Club, a new membership program geared towards building a participating community of snowsports enthusiasts and supporters of other recreational activities. Anyone can join the club at no cost.

"As we build year-round, indoor snowsports resorts across North America, feedback and ideas from our founding members will help shape the Alpine-X experience for everyone," commented John Emery, CEO, Alpine-X. " We truly value the participation of the community and look forward to hearing their thoughts and ideas as we create this experience together."

Membership in the Alpine-X Club is free. New members can sign up at alpine-x.com . As part of the program, Alpine-X Club members receive:

Invitations to special events

Discounts on lift tickets and equipment rentals

Early emails with special announcements and offers

Discounts on select merchandise online

Discounts on hotels and lodging

Exclusive coupons and offers from local ski shops and resort partners

"Inclusion and community are central to everything we're doing at Alpine-X," Emery added. "Our message is 'Snowsports for Everyone' and we intend to engage members of the Alpine-X Club to help us build a better guest experience for all. Through outreach to and dialogue with the Alpine-X Club, we will involve our guests directly in the development of our resorts."

The U.S has an estimated 9.2 million active skiers and snowboarders, a market that would be much larger if the sport were more accessible and affordable. Alpine-X seeks to grow that community by bringing snowsports closer to home and providing access year-round, thereby eliminating the traditional challenges of cost, geography, and seasonality, and introducing the opportunity and experience to a much wider audience. At Alpine-X's resorts, guests can participate in skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and snow play, as well as other no-skill and low-skill activities, all in ideal conditions year-round. The company is currently developing Alpine-X at Fairfax Peak, a recreational destination property in Lorton, Virginia, with projected expansion into 20+ additional metropolitan markets.

Those interested in joining the Alpine-X Club can visit www.alpine-x.com to sign up and learn more.

ABOUT ALPINE-X:Alpine-X develops year-round snowsports resorts. The company is dedicated to creating safe, health-focused, and fun activities for the entire community. The Alpine-X experience includes recreation through competitive skiing and snowboarding, in ideal conditions, every day of the year, as well as snow play areas and multiple other activities. Through innovative use of land and architecture, collaboration with local organizations, and leadership towards a reduced-carbon future, Alpine-X strives to create properties that are financially and environmentally sustainable. Learn more at www.alpine-x.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Nina Pfister, MAG PR at 315246@email4pr.com and 781-929-5620

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-x-launches-membership-based-alpine-x-club-301342230.html

SOURCE Alpine-X