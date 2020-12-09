Alpine Materials Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) - Get Report announced today that Alpine Materials has joined SiteOne. Alpine Materials serves the greater Dallas, Texas market from a single location focused on the distribution of mulches, soils and hardscape materials to landscape professionals.

"Alpine Materials is a terrific addition to SiteOne as they add market-leading hardscapes, landscape supplies and natural stone capability to our existing full line of products in the Dallas, Texas market," said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

"Alpine has a talented team that shares our passion for providing quality products, exceptional service and superior value to our customers," said Black. "This is our ninth acquisition in 2020 and another step forward in our mission to become the best full product line distributor in the Green Industry."

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) - Get Report, is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

