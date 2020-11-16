Alpine Immune Sciences To Participate In Fireside Chat At The Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced the company will participate in a fireside chat at the...

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) - Get Report, a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The fireside chat will be available online during the week of November 23 in the investor relations section of the company's website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. The virtual conference will be held from December 1-3, 2020.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is creating multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

"Secreted Immunomodulatory Proteins", "SIP", "Transmembrane Immunomodulatory Protein," "TIP," "Variant Ig Domain," "vIgD" and the Alpine logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

