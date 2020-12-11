Alpine Immune Sciences Appoints Natasha Hernday To Board Of Directors

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) - Get Report, a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced that Natasha A. Hernday has joined Alpine's Board of Directors. Ms. Hernday brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate development and corporate strategy.

"I'm delighted to welcome Natasha to Alpine Immune Sciences' Board at this important moment in our company's history, as we build on our strategic partnership with AbbVie and leverage Alpine's financial strength to further advance our development pipeline," said Mitchell H. Gold, M.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine. "I look forward to benefiting from Natasha's extensive experience and acumen as we oversee the next stages of Alpine's growth to the benefit of Alpiners, shareholders and patients alike."

Ms. Hernday currently serves as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and as a member of the Executive Committee for the publicly traded biotechnology company Seagen, Inc. (SGEN) - Get Report. Since joining Seagen in 2011, Ms. Hernday has built and led the business development team responsible for licensing deals, acquisitions and strategic alliances. From 1994 through 2010, after starting her career in molecular and mammalian cell biology, Ms. Hernday served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Amgen Inc., including as Director, Mergers & Acquisitions and as Director, Out-Partnering. She also serves on the board of directors of Xoma Corp. (XOMA) - Get Report and PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) - Get Report, and on the Knight Campus External Advisory Board for the University of Oregon.

Ms. Hernday received her BA in microbiology from the University of California at Santa Barbara and MBA from Pepperdine University.

Concurrent with Ms. Hernday joining Alpine's Board of Directors, the company also announced that Paul Sekhri will be stepping down as a director of the company. Mr. Sekhri has served on Alpine's Board of Directors since February 2016.

Mitchell H. Gold commented, "On behalf of the Board and Alpine's executive team, I would like to thank Paul for the service he has provided to the company and wish him well in any and all future endeavors."

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is creating multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies designed to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

