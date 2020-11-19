CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Environmental is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Roy to Client Service Representative. Jason began working at Alpine Environmental in 1995 as an entry-level laborer. His exceptional work ethic and ability to get the job done soon elevated him to Project Supervisor.

As Alpine grew, so did Jason's responsibilities and he became the Operations Manager in 2006. As the company has grown and adapted, Jason's client relation skills and industry knowledge have become invaluable to Alpine's Sales department. Jason will be specializing in mold remediation projects and his extensive experience will assist in improving and expanding the company's mold services.

Alpine Environmental is an experienced environmental abatement contractor based out of Chelmsford, MA. Emphasizing customized service for each individual client's needs, Alpine provides period restoration and painting services in addition to their core environmental services of lead paint abatement, mold remediation, asbestos abatement. Alpine serves general contractors, government agencies, schools, and churches plus many homeowners and landlords in the New England region.

Alpine Environmental Contact: Kristen Peik | Marketing ManagerO: 877-527-4040 E: kpeik@alpine-environmental.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-environmental-announces-promotion-of-jason-roy-301177572.html

SOURCE Alpine Environmental, Inc.