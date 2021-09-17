Alpine Banks Of Colorado To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 21st

Alpine invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Alpine Banks of Colorado(OTCQX: ALPIB), based in Glenwood Springs, CO, focused on community banking throughout Colorado

Recent Alpine Banks of Colorado Highlights

Total assets exceeded $5.8 billion as of June 30, 2021

as of YTD ROA of 1.09% through June 30, 2021

YTD ROE of 15.49% through June 30, 2021

2021 YTD Net Interest Margin of 3.24% through June 30, 2021

About Alpine Banks of Colorado Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $5.8 billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 790 people and serves more than 160,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial's highest rating for financial institutions. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol "ALPIB" on the OTCQX ® Best Market. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

