Alpha Motor Corporation Unveils The Pure Electric ACE™ Coupe Performance Edition

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation has lifted the curtains on the striking Performance Edition of its revolutionary ACE™ Coupe electric vehicle.

The ACE™ Coupe Performance Edition is available to reserve at www.alphamotorinc.com/alpha-ace-reservation.

It's a four-wheel drive, dual motor electric vehicle that's been touted by the company as capable of going from zero to sixty in an impressive 4.6 seconds. It could also accelerate up to 124 miles per hour with maximum estimated range of 220 miles.

The ACE™ Coupe Performance Edition vehicle dimensions measure approximately 4,300mm (169in) in length, 1916mm (75in) in width, and 1435mm (56in) in height. The special edition vehicle was unveiled in a polished metallic finish with a warm tone.

The interior of the ACE™ Coupe Performance Edition is a testament to its groundbreaking modularity, with its driver-centric digital speedometer that can be removed and used as a personal electronic device, digital center display that is replaceable with other displays of various sizes, ergonomically bolstered sport seating, and removable audio speakers.

The vehicle's spatial structure is built for flexibility and customization, which empowers its owners to input their personality and create their very own unique car by selecting their preferred colors, materials, and finish.

Aerodynamic Modification Package, which is available for the vehicle, includes a front bumper that has an integrated air dam to reduce air flow under the vehicle, a rear bumper with a diffuser and rear deck mounted spoiler, which can efficiently increase downforce and provide enhanced grip and maneuverability, and sports side mirrors. All such features will be made from lightweight materials.

For aesthetic enthusiasts, the Aerodynamic Modification Package will also be available as an alternative body style option for the base ACE™ Coupe. The ACE™ line of pure electric vehicles is built for flexible customization and feature combinations.

Alpha Motor Corporation is now accepting online reservations for the ACE™ Coupe Performance Edition at www.alphamotorinc.com/alpha-ace-reservation .

Alpha plans to roll out more variants of ACE™ in the coming months. Details on ACE™ and Alpha Motor Corporation are provided on the company's website www.alphamotorinc.com .

Alpha Motor Corporation had also recently previewed its ICON™ electric vehicle with an interchangeable structure that boasts modularity for utility purposes.

The Alpha ACE™ Coupe Performance Edition launch can be viewed at https://youtu.be/FuKJ5fwToJg .

*Vehicle specifications are provided for illustrative purposes only and subject to change.

