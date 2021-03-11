Alpha Motor Corporation Releases The Striking Pure Electric WOLF™ Utility Truck

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation has unveiled WOLF™, the automotive company's pure electric pickup truck built on a shared platform with the Alpha JAX™.

The Alpha WOLF™ Electric Truck launch can be viewed at https://youtu.be/BQNW-eiXRR4.

WOLF™ which represents balance, endurance, and friendship, is positioned as a fun utility truck for two passengers with a spacious cargo bed on an electric platform, combining versatile driving performance, durability, and clean power. It comes in a four-wheel drive (4WD) or front-wheel drive (FWD) system with a towing capacity of 1360kg (3000lbs) and acceleration of zero to sixty miles per hour in 6.2 seconds. The vehicle is intended to be equipped with a 75 to 85 Kilowatt-hour Lithium-Ion battery with an estimated 275 miles of range.

WOLF™ vehicle dimensions measure approximately 4,765mm (188in) in length, 1930mm (76in) in width, and 1685mm (66in) in height. The vehicle comfortably accommodates seating for two passengers with a truck bed that measures approximately 1652mm (65in) in length, 1490mm (59in) in width, and 397mm (16in) in depth for a total of 34.5 cubic feet of truck bed storage.

The multipurpose electric utility truck was unveiled in a fresh blue finish named "SF Blue", inspired by the sky in San Francisco, California.

WOLF™ also features several advanced interior features, including a driver-centric digital speedometer, a digital center display, ergonomically bolstered seating, multi-layered center console storage, multiple charging ports for electronic devices, and audio speakers, all designed for replaceability.

WOLF™ strongly demonstrates the range and versatility of the Alpha ACE™ product line, and is designed for consumers looking for a solid four-wheel drive utility truck without the carbon emissions. More importantly, it represents Alpha's commitment to move humanity with innovations in electric vehicle modularity, customization flexibility, and practicality.

The launch of the new Electric WOLF™ comes on the heels of last month's unveiling of Alpha's revolutionary JAX™ CUV, a four-wheel drive adventure seeking electric vehicle for four passengers.

Additional information on the Electric WOLF™, including its price, are available on Alpha Motor Corporation's website: https://www.alphamotorinc.com. You can now make an online reservation for the Electric WOLF™ by going to https://www.alphamotorinc.com/alpha-ace-reservation, and selecting WOLF™ Truck.

Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

*Vehicle specifications are provided for illustrative purposes only and subject to change.

