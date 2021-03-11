Alpha Motor Corporation Releases Photo Gallery Of The Striking Pure Electric Wolf™ Utility Truck

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation has unveiled the new Electric Wolf™, the automotive company's pure electric utility truck.

Alpha WOLF™ product information is provided at: https://www.alphamotorinc.com/wolf

Alpha WOLF™ reservation is available at: https://www.alphamotorinc.com/alpha-ace-reservation

Alpha WOLF™ launch video can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/BQNW-eiXRR4

