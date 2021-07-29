Alpha Foods Combats Surging Chicken Wing Prices By Slashing Cost Of Plant-based Alternative After Underperforming Male Roosters Crash Chicken Market

For Every Cent Chicken Wings Went up Last Week, Alpha Chik'n Nuggets Will go Down by the Same to Help End Chickenflation

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flock market is in crisis. Chicken wing prices are going through the roof, surging from an average of $1.50 per pound to between $3 and $4 , as underperforming male roosters are failing to meet breeding expectations . Thankfully, plant-based leader Alpha Foods (Alpha) is combating this chickenflation by slashing prices of its own chik'n nuggets beginning on National Chicken Wing Day. To keep the chicken market in check, as wing prices increase, Alpha plant-based chik'n prices will decrease.

According to Kierstin De West, Alpha's Chief Marketing Officer, "In the past few months, chicken prices have skyrocketed, leaving consumers looking for alternative options. By lowering the price of our plant-based chik'n products in-line with chickenflation, we're encouraging people to try something new, without the pressure of changing their entire diet."

Beginning on Thursday, July 29, Alpha will closely monitor the crisis at www.chickenflation.com and update their prices by mimicking the cost increase of chicken with the correlating falling price. During the campaign, chik'n lovers everywhere can claim coupons for Alpha Chik'n Nuggets. Street teams will be positioned with coupon handouts outside of Popeyes and other locations throughout Times Square, and discounts will be available online for those seeking an alternative National Chicken Wing Day experience. The discount will play into the difference in inflation for the week, allowing customers to take approximately 29.5% off their purchase. To bring further visibility to this important issue, Alpha will take over the iconic digital billboard at NASDAQ in New York City, as well as full page ad space in The Wall Street Journal to spread the word.

This answer to chickenflation was created in partnership with Alpha's creative agency of record, Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

Tanner Thompson and Dana Buckhorn, the creative team who spearheaded the campaign, said: "Using some pretty questionable knowledge of the stock market and a lot of Google searches for 'big financial words,' we were able to create a market tracker on the NASDAQ board as well as a market update in the WSJ. It's not the first time underperforming males have crashed the market."

To join Alpha in combating the chickenflation crisis, and to claim your discount on a chik'n bundle delivered straight to your door, please visit www.chickenflation.com.

About Alpha FoodsAlpha Foods (Alpha) provides unrivaled plant-based convenience through a delicious product roster that provides accessible, meatless and mouth-watering options for all types of consumers. Fueled by the power of plants and founded in 2015, Alpha is based in California and provides sustainable food choices that support animal welfare and a healthier planet. Alpha offers a wide variety of protein-packed, non-GMO, plant-based versions of classic comfort foods that deliver a delicious meatless meal perfect for an on-the-go lunch, dinner or anytime snack—without sacrificing on taste or texture. For more information about Alpha, visit eatalphafoods.com or catch up with the brand on social media: @alphafoods.

