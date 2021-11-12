Alpha Esports Tech To Host NJD Gaming Challenge In Partnership With The New Jersey Devils

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: (9HN ), (OTC PINK: APETF ) (" Alpha" or the " Company"), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is proud to announce that Alpha and the New Jersey Devils ("Devils") are continuing their previously announced partnership by running two separate NHL 22 tournaments on November 14 th, 2021.

Using Alpha's gaming platform, GamerzArena, The Devils and Alpha will run a PlayStation 5 tournament and an Xbox Series X/S tournament. The tournament will allow users from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut to compete on GamerzArena. The finalists for each tournament will be selected to play their final match up at the Prudential Center, the home of the New Jersey Devils.

Many traditional sports franchises are looking for ways to engage with society's younger generation and the Devils believe that GamerzArena can assist them with that goal, through esports. Alpha will use this partnership to target user acquisition and onboard users to Alpha's subscription service, GamerzArena+.

"The New Jersey Devils are one of the NHL's most popular and storied franchises and Alpha is proud to lead this new esports venture with the Devils," said interim CEO of Alpha, Matthew Schmidt. "Alpha was able to see a significant boost in user acquisition from our last event with the Devils and we expect even better results from this latest event."

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

Contact:Investor Relations: ir@alphatech.inc - 604 359 1256Media and Public Relations: media@alphatech.inc

On Behalf of The Board of Directors Jonathan Anastas Chairman and Director

