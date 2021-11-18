Alpha Esports Tech Inc. Announces Exclusive Partnership With The North American Rugby League

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Esports Tech Inc. ("Company" or "Alpha Tech") (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ), (OTC PINK: APETF ), is proud to announce that it has signed an exclusive partnership with the North American Rugby League ("NARL"). The North American Rugby League (NARL) is scheduled to be the only professional rugby league club competition in North America. The league has announced fourteen teams, twelve from United States and two from Canada. An inaugural season was planned for 2021 but has been postponed until 2022 due to increased health and safety needs regarding COVID-19 and insurance and travel costs.

Under the terms of this partnership:

GamerzArena will become the exclusive online gaming platform for NARL. The Company will use its expertise in the esports space to run a variety of tournaments and contests under the NARL brand.

NARL will leverage its audience to promote the Company's tournaments and subscription service, GamerzArena+ . NARL and The Company will offer unique prizes to NARL supporters such as tickets, team gear and signed memorabilia.

The Company and NARL will co-market joint events and tournaments across both organization users and player bases.

"With the rise of popularity of Rugby in North America, we are elated to have signed an exclusive partnership with the only professional rugby league in North America," said Interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "Rugby has begun to captivate an audience of young men and women in North America and we believe the partnership through co-marketing efforts, will raise awareness and help further increase our presence and userbase on GamerzArena."

"We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Alpha Esports in a world-wide first for rugby league," said NARL CEO Rob Curtis. "We firmly believe that this opens NARL and the sport to a new youth audience and gives us the platform to expand the number of eyeballs on NARL as we head towards our inaugural game day on May 1, 2022."

About the North American Rugby League

NARL is the only professional rugby league in North America. NARL will launch their season on May 21, 2022 in a league that will see teams from the US and Canada take to the field. In 2022, all franchises will travel to each other's stadiums and allow fans to attend every game and experience the hardest hitting and fastest rugby they have ever seen.

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, blockchain and high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets, we bring a new edge to modern gaming. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc .

