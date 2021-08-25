Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Unveils New Service Offering

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Alpha Controls & Instrumentation is pleased to announce the addition of validation to their current service offering.

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Alpha Controls & Instrumentation is pleased to announce the addition of validation to their current service offering. With over 40 years of instrumentation experience, Alpha Controls is a company you can trust as your compliance partner.

Marc Brand, Director of Sales & Service for Alpha Controls shares, "At Alpha Controls & Instrumentation we strive to always meet and exceed our customer's expectations regarding the services we offer. Validation was a need identified by our customers, so we are excited to expand our capabilities to include Mapping & Validation Services. Offering this type of service will enhance our relationship with our customers, and give them yet another reason to partner with Alpha Controls".

Our validation team uses FDA 21CFR Part 11 validated software to execute IQ/OQ protocols and validation equipment from industry leaders, including Fluke Calibration, and Kaye Instruments. This ensures that we are meeting all your regulatory requirements for the areas and equipment you are using for product storage in your facility.

Without proper qualification and validation protocols in place, even the tiniest of variations can lead to serious issues. Equipment validation is extremely important when it comes to quality assurance. At Alpha Controls, we offer a variety of validation services. Our experienced validation services team are experts in qualification standards such as IQ/OQ/PQ to meet the regulatory guidelines and provide full documentation to ensure that you are audit ready.

Validation services include:

Temperature, Humidity, Pressure and CO2 for controlled mapping of storage areas and equipment such as:

Warehouse

Cold Rooms, Freezers, Fridges

Stability Chambers, Incubators, Autoclaves

Ovens, Tanks, Nadcap regulation

Lab Equipment

Industrial

For more information on our validation services, visit our website or call (800) 567-8686 to speak to one of our representatives.

About Alpha Controls & InstrumentationAs a family owned and operated business, we provide technical solutions and support to numerous industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, water and wastewater, aerospace, chemical, power, and HVAC. We carry a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas, level, flow and much more! But our support goes beyond technical answers and the right instruments. Alpha Controls' expert technicians also provide instrument calibration, full service, and repair. Our in-house calibration lab and onsite services are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA and Alpha technicians offer full service and repairs. https://www.alphacontrols.com/

