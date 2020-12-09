Alpha Cognition Receives Japanese Patent For Alzheimer's Disease Drug Alpha-1062, Further Strengthening Patent Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Cognition, Inc. (" ACI"), a biotherapeutics drug developer with near term commercialization potential for its Alpha-1062 Alzheimer's drug, is pleased to announce an additional patent was recently granted in Japan for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, further demonstrating the value of Alpha-1062's patent family globally.

The Alzheimer's Association estimates that 4.6 million people in Japan are living with dementia, making the country a significant priority for ACI. For comparative purposes, 5.7 million people in the U.S. are living with dementia. ACI's CEO, Ken Cawkell, commented,

"Patents like this strengthen our intellectual property protection for Alpha-1062 in major markets such as Japan. This provides ACI with an opportunity to have the only newly patented treatment available at a strategic time when the market-leading drug's patent is near expiry. We are perfectly timed to enter the Japanese market, and I couldn't be happier with our team's efforts."

ACI's Japanese Patent Application No. 2019-148915 received a Notice of Allowance on Nov. 26, 2020, by the Kita-Aoyama International Patent Bureau (KIPB) for the Enhanced Brain Bioavailability of Galantamine by Selected Formulations and Transmucosal Administration of Lipophilic Prodrugs.

The Alpha-1062 patents are directed to a novel prodrug of an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor, as well as delivery formulation options, for treating Alzheimer's associated cognitive impairment. As ACI expands its global patent portfolio and intellectual property rights and furthers the clinical work to support a U.S. FDA new drug application.

Alpha Cognition, Inc. is a Vancouver-based biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, product candidates targeting neurological diseases.

Alpha-1062, a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. Alpha-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition.

Alpha-602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, regulates cell survival and certain inflammatory processes, and plays a major role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its use for the treatment neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by ACI and granted an Orphan Drug Designation.

For additional information about the ACI please contact:

Kenneth Cawkell, CEO info@alphacognition.com

http://www.alphacognition.com

