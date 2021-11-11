Alpha And Omega Semiconductor To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences: The Benchmark Company Technology One-on-One Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 The Wells Fargo...

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

The Benchmark Company Technology One-on-One Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

The Wells Fargo 5th Annual TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 to Thursday, December 2, 2021. (fireside chat presentation scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 12:40 pm ET)

The presentation at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit will be webcast live from the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website at http://investor.aosmd.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available from the Investors section of the company's website.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

