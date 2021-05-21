Alpha And Omega Semiconductor To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences: Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 with one-on-one...

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 with one-on-one meeting format.

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 with one-on-one meeting format and presentation scheduled for 4:40 p.m. - 5:10 p.m. EDT.

The presentation at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference will be webcast live from the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website at http://investor.aosmd.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available from the Investors section of the company's website.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting at each of these events should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS' portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal and portable computers, graphic cards, flat panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, quick chargers, home appliances, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005470/en/