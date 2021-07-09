Aloha Medicinals Announces Expansion

CARSON CITY, Nev., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Aloha Medicinals is expanding! We will be staying in our current hometown of Carson City, Nevada, but we are moving to a newer, larger facility that will be built out with...

CARSON CITY, Nev., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Aloha Medicinals is expanding! We will be staying in our current hometown of Carson City, Nevada, but we are moving to a newer, larger facility that will be built out with state-of-the-art growing, processing and other capabilities.

As you know, Aloha Medicinals produces the finest quality, USDA organic, full-spectrum medicinal mushroom powders in the world. The investment in our facility and equipment will allow us to produce greater volumes, while maintaining our highest quality standards. Our BRC certification has been taken into account throughout the design of our new facility and the selection of the equipment. Our "A" level rating will be maintained, giving you the satisfaction and confidence that our products are the highest quality available in the market.

With the global medicinal mushroom market growing to $22 billion by 2027, it is crucial that Aloha Medicinals increase our capacity to be able to fill the demand. Our new facility will almost double our floor space - which includes doubling our grow room capacity. Our new grow rooms will be HEPA filtered, temperature and humidity controlled and will have special lighting to enhance the growing experience for our mushrooms.

In addition to the new facility, we will be installing new processing equipment. We have purchased a new dehydrator and a new mill. These will be installed with a closed auger and pneumatic system. The design will allow the product to pass through the process of drying, powdering, metal detection and into the final packaging without handling by human hands. This will further increase our quality and virtually eliminate the possibility of any contamination of the product. Additionally, the new equipment will increase our throughput by more than six times our current capacity.

Keith Bearden, CEO for Aloha Medicinals, said, "This investment will set us apart in the industry and ensure our customers and prospects that not only do we produce the highest quality mushroom products in the market, but that we can also keep up with their demand."

