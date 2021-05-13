ALOHA Expands Ready-to-Drink Protein Line With New Flavor And Bottle Sizes

LITTLETON, Colo., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALOHA , makers of organic plant-based protein bars, powders and drinks, announced today its entire line-up of ready-to-drink plant-based protein beverages is now Fair Trade Certified™. This move is important to ALOHA's growth strategy and coincides with the launch of a new flavor, Iced Coffee, in addition to the introduction of ready-to-drink single serving bottles. The Fair Trade certification comes on the tails of its emergence as a Certified B Corporation®, a distinction awarded to companies that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

"ALOHA is dedicated to building a business rooted in good - good people, good food, good partners -- and helping people forge a happier path to healthy," said Brad Charron, ALOHA CEO. "The move to make all of our drinks Fair Trade Certified is a natural next step as we continue to improve upon how we show up for our customers, our employees and our environment."

ALOHA's coconut milk and coffee are certified by Fair Trade USA under the organization's strict social, environmental and economic standards. This certification helps ensure farmers and workers operate in safe conditions, protect the environment, and receive community development funds to empower and improve communities.

All drinks in ALOHA's portfolio, which now includes four flavors: Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut, Iced Coffee and Vanilla, feature a proprietary blend of pea and brown rice paired with creamy coconut milk, creating a perfectly crafted balance of flavor and nutrition. Drinks have between 18g and 20g of protein, 5g of sugar, and contain MCT oil for natural energy and endurance. ALOHA's organic plant-based protein drinks are available in both environmentally friendly Tetra® packs and also convenient recyclable bottles.

About ALOHA ALOHA is an employee-owned and operated company committed to helping people choose a happier path to a healthier life by creating simple, nutritious food that everyone can access and enjoy. Its sustainably sourced plant-based products are high in protein, amazingly low in sugar, vegan, free from anything artificial, and next-level delicious--proving you don't have to sacrifice taste for nutrition. As a certified B Corporation®, ALOHA is dedicated to using its business as a force for good and taking care of its people, customers, communities and the planet. To learn more visit www.ALOHA.com and follow @Alohamoment on Instagram.

