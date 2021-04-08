Aloe Care Now Makes Comprehensive Eldercare Solution Available As An Employer-Sponsored Benefit

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health , makers of the first voice-activated, comprehensive solution for elder communication and safety, today announced the availability of Aloe Care as an employer-sponsored benefit. Its family caregiver app provides at-a-glance peace of mind with insights gleaned from Aloe Care's safety and communication devices. With 30 million Americans providing care while also working full-time [4] , Aloe Care alleviates many of the physical, emotional and financial stresses they face given their dual roles. Additionally, employers who provide supportive benefits will attract and retain a workforce that is more diverse and less stressed.

"The past year has taken an extraordinary toll on family caregivers and independent older adults, bringing long-standing issues into sharp focus," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and co-founder of Aloe Care Health. "Caregiving support is the benefit most crucially needed today. Employers who meet that need will not only attract better, more diverse talent, their existing teams will be happier and more productive. Best of all? Elders will stay safer and more connected. It's the ultimate win-win-win."

A quarter of the U.S. workforce is employed full-time while managing the care of parents or other elders. On average, these employees dedicate 24-hours per week to caregiving, and 70% suffer work-related difficulties due to their dual roles. [5] Caregiving responsibilities fall disproportionately on women and people of color, and by eliminating the boundaries between personal and professional lives, the pandemic has put their careers at risk. More than one in four women are considering downsizing their careers or leaving the workforce entirely in order to focus on caregiving.

"Companies of all sizes that partner with Aloe Care can lead the charge in providing employee benefits that are reflective of life today," added Paul Rooney, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Aloe Care. "Fewer than 10% of employees say their companies offer an eldercare benefit, [6] creating an opportunity for those that do to position themselves as leaders and innovators in the work/life space."

Aloe Care has received numerous accolades from PC Magazine , The Senior List , Today's Caregiver, and MD Tech Review, among others. Its most popular offering, Essentials Plus , delivers in-home and on-the-go protection for independent older adults and features the new Aloe Care Mobile Companion (AT&T LTE); also available as a stand-alone product:

An add-on to the company's proprietary voice-activated Smart Hub for a holistic view into elders' well-being, the Mobile Companion features wearable fall detection, two-way calls and nationwide location updates.

The system requires only a power source to work. No installation assistance is needed.

Every Aloe Care solution comes with a free, secure family app for unlimited users to facilitate improved remote caregiving.

The Aloe Care app displays elders' activity and in-home environmental conditions, includes advanced care collaboration tools, and gives caregivers the ability to make crystal-clear check-in calls to the home's Smart Hub.

For more information, visit www.aloecare.com . Companies interested in providing Aloe Care to employees as a benefit can contact Paul Rooney .

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH: Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

