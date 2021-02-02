Aloe Care Health Receives 2021 Stevie® Award For Outstanding Customer Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health received a 2021 Silver Stevie® Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service in Telecommunications Industries.

Aloe Care is home to the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication system for older adults and caregivers. The company's plug-and-play option enables independent older adults to follow COVID-19 safety protocols while maintaining connections with caregivers and others in the circle of care through the Aloe Care family app 24/7 access to a professional emergency response team.

"When our proprietary technology wins awards for keeping older adults safer and more connected to care teams, we are, of course, very proud, " said Ray Spoljaric, CEO & Co-Founder of Aloe Care. "But recognition for our customer service goes straight to the heart of why we exist. With roughly 70% of our team serving as personal caregivers, this means we're meeting the mission of this moment by giving great support from the first moment people want to know more about our service, right through to any questions they have when they are in our care."

The company's most popular offering, Essentials Plus , delivers in-home and on-the-go protection for independent older adults and features the new Aloe Care Mobile Companion (AT&T LTE):

An add-on to the company's proprietary voice-activated Smart Hub for a holistic view into elders' well-being, the Mobile Companion features wearable fall detection, two-way calls and nationwide location updates.

The system requires only a power source to work. No installation assistance is needed.

Every Aloe Care solution comes with a free, secure family app to facilitate improved remote caregiving.

The Aloe Care app displays elders' activity and in-home environmental conditions, includes advanced care collaboration tools, and gives caregivers the ability to make crystal-clear check-in calls into the home's Smart Hub.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition.

For more, visit www.aloecare.com .

About Aloe Care Health:

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

