Aloe Care Earns PCMag's Editors' Choice For At-Home Medical Alert Systems

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health has earned PCMag's coveted Editors' Choice * designation for at-home medical alert systems. The guide gave the voice-activated service an "Excellent" rating, citing it as "a top-notch solution" for elders and caregivers alike.

PCMag recognized Aloe Care Essentials as one of the most comprehensive medical alert systems , saying, "its 4G cellular smart hub not only lets you connect to a 24/7 emergency response center using your voice or by pressing a button, it also monitors air quality, motion, and room temperature…" and "...you get voice-activated calling, environmental sensors, a well-designed mobile app, and a hands-free two-way communication hub." The review went on to praise Aloe Care's fast response times and the support it offered to care teams through its Family App.

"This is a powerful endorsement by one of the most rigorous technology testers in the business," said Ray Spoljaric, CEO and Co-founder of Aloe Care Health. "We're extremely proud to deliver on our mission of helping people stay safer and more connected."

Aloe Care's contactless, plug and play set-up was another stand-out feature for long-time PCMag Contributing Editor John Delaney, "Whether you're an elderly person installing the device yourself or a caregiver installing it for someone else, configuring the Aloe Care hub is easy." He also noted the "superb" audio quality, acknowledging that the "two-way communication between the app and the hub were crystal clear."

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH: Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Acclaimed by PC Magazine, Today's Caregiver and MD Tech Review , among others, the service improves elders' safety and makes connection and care collaboration intuitive and easy. Aloe Care includes a Smart Hub for live, two-way, hands-free communication and Smart Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. People who use the service have 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response team and a family app for optimal care collaboration. Aloe Care's award-winning solution was created by caregivers for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

ABOUT PCMAG :PCMag has been the leading authority on technology buying since 1982, delivering independent reviews of more than 2,000 products per year. Its editors and analysts are regularly featured in the press as experts. Contact press@pcmag.com to get their advice or schedule an interview.

