Alnylam To Webcast Presentation At 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held virtually, on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 9:45 am ET. This presentation will include an update on unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2021 global net product revenues. In addition, the Company will webcast the Q&A breakout session immediately following its presentation at 10:05 am ET.

A live audio webcast of both the presentation and breakout session will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website, www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.

