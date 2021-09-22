Almega Co. Together With Windsor Capital Set To Revitalize Important Cooksville Intersection

Almega Co. announces partnership with Windsor Private Capital to acquire key development site in Cooksville, with plans to rapidly transform the community TORONTO, Sept.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Almega Co. is pleased to announce a partnership with Windsor Private Capital to acquire a key development site in Cooksville, rapidly transforming the Hurontario Street and Dundas Street corridor. Located at 60 Dundas East, strategically situated a short distance from the BRT, LRT and GO Transit lines, the 2.65-acre site is expected to be re-zoned for an estimated 750,000 square feet of mixed-use development, adding approximately 900 multi-family units to the community.

Thrilled at the prospect of providing new housing stock in an area already experiencing lively revitalization, Almega's CEO Basem Hanna says,"We are very excited to be working with the Windsor team on this project. Our vision is to create positive, impactful change in the communities where we live. Introducing nearly 900 new family-focused homes to this neighbourhood, combined with Almega's commitment to donate 10 per cent of its profits to employee-approved charitable causes, helps us achieve that vision." Given Basem's experience in the neighbourhood, he adds, "This project is extremely exciting for the community. Having grown up in Mississauga, I have a deep understanding of the changes that need to happen and what people are looking for in the community."

Jordan Kupinsky, Managing Partner of Windsor Private Capital commented,"We are pleased to continue our focused capital deployment with another project in Mississauga in a node undergoing revitalization and in close proximity to rapid transit. We look forward to our new partnership with Almega, a developer with whom we share a similar vision and values."

Expected to be entitled within three years and fully developed within ten years, Almega Co. will act as the development manager for the project as the company further advances a parallel multi-family project in Toronto: a purpose-built rental property, currently set to include 20 per cent affordable units.

For more information on Almega Co. visit: www.almegaco.ca

About Almega Co.Almega Co. is a vertically integrated Canadian private investment company, whose decisions and actions are driven by its core values of trust, respect, equality and compassion. With a value of over $1.0 billion in active and completed projects, Almega's goal is the creation of long-term recurring cash flow through the acquisition, development and ongoing management of affordable and institutional-grade, multi-family apartments. Almega proudly donates 10 per cent of its profits to charitable causes selected by its employees.

About Windsor Private CapitalWindsor Private Capital is a merchant banking firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada, which, together with its affiliates, advises and manages over $2.5 billion on behalf of institutional and high-net-worth investors. Windsor has completed numerous transactions in a wide range of industries, including real estate, financial services, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, manufacturing, and retail. Windsor seeks to work with clients who, in the true spirit of partnership, value loyalty, trust, integrity, discretion, creativity and teamwork.

Cooksville Development NodeA neighbourhood in the city of Mississauga, Cooksville is quickly transforming with significant investment in infrastructure, along with city-led initiatives to drive growth in the area. Mississauga's official plan pinpoints Hurontario and Dundas streets as an "Intensification Corridor" that will be developed with a greater concentration of homes, employment opportunities, transit and other services. Almega believes that Cooksville's important status as a transportation hub for the GTA will be cemented with the improvement of local public transit.

For more information, please contact our Investor Relations team at: ir@almegaco.ca

For media inquiries, please contact: Cydoney@nkpr.net and Jessicam@nkpr.net

SOURCE Almega Co.