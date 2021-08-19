Almalence SuperResolution Zoom Selected By Qualcomm Technologies And ASUS For The Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders For Its Superior Image Quality

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8 th, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, which was designed and manufactured by Asus. Almalence SuperResolution Zoom was selected to give the flagship device the best possible camera image quality under zoom conditions.

Almalence SuperResolution Zoom is a multi-shot computational camera solution that reduces image noise while increasing resolution. The use of SuperResolution Zoom allows a camera to achieve better performance than would be possible through optics alone.

Almalence has a successful history of integration and continuous improvement supporting OEMs utilizing Snapdragon® mobile platforms to help improve their product's cameras. The effectiveness of Almalence SuperResolution Zoom has contributed to customers achieving some of the recent highest DXO Mark scores in the industry with better image quality than higher focal length and higher resolution/bigger sensor camera designs. The algorithm process is also fast and power efficient - optimized to run entirely on the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 780 processor, rather than the CPU or GPU. This reduces the time and power required to process the highest resolution images.

"Almalence SuperResolution Zoom technology is very complementary to Snapdragon platforms supporting the Hexagon processor. Qualcomm Technologies' processing architecture is well-suited to the algorithm workload and fits within customer processing time requirements," explained Judd Heape, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

As a member of the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem, there has been close collaboration between Almalence and Qualcomm Technologies with a common goal of delivering customers the best possible imaging experience on Snapdragon hardware. Almalence has continued porting and optimization of the algorithm to the Hexagon processor, and camera system pipeline to maximize the power/performance efficiency. Dan Sakols, Almalence VP of Business Development added, "we have kept ahead of our customers image quality and SuperResolution Zoom performance demands with each new Snapdragon mobile platform release. We leverage all of the Hexagon processor capabilities."

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, and Hexagon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm Hexagon are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Almalence, a Texas corporation, creates computational imaging technologies allowing cameras, machines, and humans to see more. Almalence products are designed to improve camera image quality, AR/VR display quality, and assist machine vision algorithms to predict more accurately. For more information contact Dan Sakols, VP Business Development. daniel.sakols@almalence.com

