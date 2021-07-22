Alma, A Sisram Medical Company, Introduces A New Female Treatment* For Alma Duo

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, a global leader in the energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions industry, announces the launch of a new female treatment* for Alma Duo™.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, a global leader in the energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions industry, announces the launch of a new female treatment* for Alma Duo™. Launched in January 2021, Alma Duo has been clinically validated to improve blood flow and bring spontaneity back to men's lives. This new treatment protocol uses focused low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy (LI-ESWT) - the gold standard in shock wave technology - to stimulate blood flow and help increase pleasure for women. Alma Duo is available in North America.

First introduced for stone fragmentation in the 1970s, LI-ESWT has since evolved to successfully address additional medical concerns in orthopedics, for its anti-inflammatory benefits, and in cardiology to promote angiogenesis, the formation of blood vessels. This patented shock wave therapy causes mechanical stress to the treatment site, triggering a cascade of wound healing responses that stimulate blood flow, restore function and support intimacy for women. Alma Duo is a quick, comfortable in-office treatment that requires no topical anesthetic and no downtime.

"People often don't realize the significant role proper function plays, but when women struggle with intimacy, the effects can be comprehensive. It can negatively affect stress levels, physical health, and strain partner relationships," said Carolyn DeLucia, M.D., an OB/GYN and pioneer of non-invasive sexual wellness treatments. "Alma Duo has been able to reinvigorate this aspect of my patients' lives, by helping increase their pleasure, comfort and overall interest."

"We launched Alma Duo to restore natural function, a need shared by millions of men," said Keith Adams, President of Alma, North America. "With the Alma Duo women's treatment, we are excited to bring the therapeutic benefits of this second-to-none shock wave technology to a new, and often underserved, patient population."

* Alma Duo is registered and listed with the FDA as a class I medical device.

