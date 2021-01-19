Alma, A Sisram Medical Company, Announces Executive Management Changes To The North America Organization

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, announces several i­nternal promotions to the North America Executive Management structure effective January 18, 2021. Keith Adams has been promoted from Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing to President, Alan Greer has been promoted from Vice President, Finance and Controller to Chief Financial Officer and Spencer Detter has been promoted from Director, Sales to Vice President, Sales. "We're delighted to announce these internal promotions following their commendable performance over the past two years," said Lior Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of Alma and Sisram Medical Ltd,. "Last year displayed unforeseen challenges but the culture that this leadership team has built allowed them to execute effectively to meet record-breaking targets. I anticipate strong continued growth in our North America business with this Executive Management team."

"In 2021 Alma will be focusing on what we do best - providing innovative, ground-breaking aesthetic solutions."

"As a twelve-year veteran in the medical aesthetic industry I've experienced firsthand the integral role that culture, focus and unity can play in mobilizing a business," said Keith Adams, President of Alma, North America. "Upon joining the Executive Management team at Alma in October 2018 these were the foundational elements we set in place which allowed us to be agile and adaptable and we will continue to live up to this mission. We have a positive outlook for 2021 and beyond by focusing on what we do best - introducing innovative, ground-breaking aesthetic solutions for our customers to support their continued growth with us."

Avi Farbstein, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Alma North America, will be transitioning to a new Executive Management position as Alma North America Board director, in addition to his current positions as Chief Technology Officer of Alma and Chief Strategy Officer of Sisram Medical, Ltd,. "We'd like to extend our sincere gratitude and congratulations to Avi for leading the North America business during his near fourteen-year tenure at Alma," said Keith Adams. "I look forward to fostering a positive and strategic partnership with our extended family at Sisram Medical Ltd,."

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments. For more information visit the company's website: http://www.almalasers.com/us/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alma-a-sisram-medical-company-announces-executive-management-changes-to-the-north-america-organization-301210438.html

SOURCE Alma Lasers