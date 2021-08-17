ALM Works Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ALM Works announced its inclusion in the Inc. Magazine 5000 for 2021. Inc. ranks independent, for-profit, private businesses with the fastest percentage of revenue growth between 2017 and the end of 2020.

ALM Works took spot 1,895 on Inc. 5000's 2021 roster. The company's revenue grew by 236 percent during that time frame — in part, as a result of tireless efforts to expand the company's cloud offering and build out other product innovation initiatives, said CEO Igor Sereda.

The acceleration of cloud migration in the Atlassian ecosystem has been a powerful motivator, prompting the company to expand its cloud-based product line. Shifts in the software industry brought ALM Works to an inflection point over the past few years, and the company has responded by ramping up its efforts, moving from a workforce of 50 people toward a 100-person team, growing faster than at any point in its history.

Sereda credits the team for ALM Works' hot streak.

"This is something that we as a company can really be proud of — something that all our team members together made possible," Sereda said. "It takes hard work and talent to grow as fast as we have, and I couldn't be happier with everyone's efforts."

The company's inclusion is an even greater accomplishment when you consider the context of the past year: ALM Works and its peers on the Inc. 5000 list all had to be resilient in the face of pandemic-related disruptions.

The announcement is a rare opportunity to celebrate, Sereda said — in the midst of all this work and momentum, the Inc 5000 list is an occasion to note that our work is paying off: "It's good to have these moments to stop and reflect on where we've come from."

More good news: ALM Works earns top customer satisfaction scores

While Inc. celebrates the success of ALM Works as a company, a different award this week reminded us why the company is doing so well: Our products truly help our customers. SoftwareReviews' Application Lifecycle Management report awarded ALM Works a gold medal in 2021 — for the third time — thanks to high customer rankings.

